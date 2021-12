GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State has used the Transfer Portal the last two seasons, including grabbing tight end Briley Moore and safety Reggie Stubblefield from the FCS ranks. As Fitz explains, this proves what K-State coach Chris Klieman has said all along. There is plenty of talent in the Football Championship Subdivision and considering Klieman's status as a legendary FCS coach, touting K-State as the perfect landing spot for the top FCS talent looking for an FBS Power 5 challenge seems like a good angle to work for the Wildcats.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO