ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Holiday rom-com 'With Love' follows Latino family for a year

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — After slogging through a universally difficult 2020 and with...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

How the foul-mouthed wedding singer from Old School ended up in Netflix's first gay holiday rom-com

Did you hear the one about how Single All the Way found its Kevin?. The goofy crooner in the Netflix holiday film is played by Dan Finnerty, and we have his wife, Kathy Najimy, to thank for that. Najimy plays Carole, the mother of Michael Urie's Peter in the movie, and wanted her husband Dan to join in her Canada for filming. COVID restrictions made crossing the border impossible for anyone not working, so they cast him in the film as Kevin.
MOVIES
SFGate

Netflix's 'Single All the Way,' against all odds, breaks new ground for the cheesy holiday rom-com

​​The Hallmark Christmas movie cottage industry is a wonderland fantasia defying all manner of reason. As my colleague Katie Dowd argued last year, imagine it’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe — except replace Thanos and Spider-Man with the confounding notions that, say, fictional cities and nations exist all over the world with the sole purpose to bring good tidings and cheer, or that a rookie journalist can travel halfway across the world on assignment and find love there.
TV & VIDEOS
Collegiate Times

‘Love Hard’: The resurgence of the classic holiday rom-com

The holidays are approaching quickly, and it’s the season of joy, love and subpar Christmas rom-com movies. It was hard to feel enthusiastic about “Love Hard,” Netflix’s new holiday movie release, when its predecessors — “The Princess Switch” and “A Christmas Prince” — have been so disappointing and cliché. However,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Calderón Kellett
107.3 KFFM

TikToker Brings ‘The Holiday’ Rom-Com to Life

What began as a joke about Christmas movie The Holiday has turned into a real-life rom-com for one TikToker. TikTok user @Grace_Gagnon recently watched the Cameron Diaz- and Kate Winslet-starring holiday film and decided to post a TikTok about it. The rom-com's premise finds two women struggling with their respective...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KUTV

Actor Jason Gray on his recent role in holiday rom-com

KUTV — The following information was provided by Moore PR Group. Funny Thing About Love starring Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jason Gray (Studio C), Brooke White (American Idol), Summer Bellessa (Deal or No Deal model), and many more outstanding actors. A feel-good and witty holiday rom-com, this well-crafted movie...
MOVIES
Loyola Phoenix

A Definitive Ranking of Netflix Christmas Rom-Coms: 2021 Update

It’s the holiday season and Netflix has defrosted its ever-populated original movie catalog with a new slew of romantic comedies. Like Hallmark movies with a bigger budget and less Christianity, Netflix Christmas movies have become a genre of their own. With outlandish settings, questionable dialogue and painful plotting, Netflix’s offerings range from criminal to cute.
TV & VIDEOS
Click2Houston.com

Actress Kim Fields gives us a look at her VH1 holiday rom-com, ‘Adventures in Christmasing’

HOUSTON – Veteran actress Kim Fields has a brand new holiday movie, ‘Adventures In Christmasing’ airing on VH1. The movie revolves around talk show host Parker Baldwin (Fields), who suddenly finds her Christmas plans turned upside down when her TV network persuades her to spend three days in the wild with daredevil outdoorsman Finn Holt (Adrian Holmes) for a holiday televised event.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rom Com#Calder N#Latino#Ap#Digital Subscription
seattlespectator.com

Matt’s Holiday Rom-Com Breakdown: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

There are the movies that we love, movies that define us and movies that change us. And then, there are Christmas and Holiday movies. Yes—it’s that time of year again when we indulge in a slew of movies that are less than memorable and follow the same old cookie-cutter formats.
MOVIES
KTVB

'With Love' Star Emeraude Toubia on 'Breaking Barriers' With Latinx Rom-Com Series (Exclusive)

Television has brought viewers many dysfunctional, hilarious and admirable families, but none like the Diaz family. Family knows no boundaries and that's what With Love is all about. This multi-holiday rom-com series introduces an eclectic familia navigating the highs and lows of love during the holidays. And as Emeraude Toubia tells ET, With Love is "breaking barriers" with Latinx representation, while still preserving the cultural authenticity -- and bringing the laughs.
STAR, ID
EW.com

With Love creator and stars on why Amazon's rom-com series is the 2021 version of Love Actually

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. It's the most wonderful time of the year when the allure of snuggling up on the couch with a mug of hot cocoa and your favorite holiday rom-com is too strong to ignore. And producer Gloria Calderón Kellett knows that feeling well. But when she turned to beloved, iconic holiday movies during the first winter of the pandemic for some lighthearted escapism, she noticed something deeply frustrating.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
The Atlantic

The Holiday-Rom-Com Fantasy Has Nothing to Do With Romance

Phylis Mitchell is a woman who is transformed, through the magic of the holidays, into a drill sergeant. Early on in The Christmas House, an already classic Hallmark rom-com, she enlists her husband and two adult sons in her mission to revive an old family tradition: creating the aggressively festive home that gives the movie its title. Phylis (played by Sharon Lawrence) devotes herself to the cause with comic zeal. At one point, a whistle around her neck and a clipboard in her hand, she reminds one of her conscripts that “that garland’s not gonna fluff itself.” At another, she yells at her nearest and dearest: “Now get out there and make Christmas happen!”
MOVIES
metaflix.com

Four Outrageous Movie Families We’d Love To Have Holiday Dinner With

With the holiday season in full swing, our families now have more excuses to call us up and annoy us. Alas, we can escape our real families by doing what brings everyone together: watching a movie. More specifically, movies about families that are just better than ours. Here are some families from movies that we’d like to have our holiday dinner with.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Constance Marie on new rom-com ‘With Love’: ‘The warm hug we need right now’

Constance Marie said her role on “With Love” resonates on a personal note. “I have so much pride that the Latinx community and Latinx actors and storylines finally made it to holiday rom-coms,” Marie, 56, told The Post. “That has not happened before — maybe you had one Latinx person on a project — but not the whole cast.
MOVIES
Popculture

'I May Destroy You' Actor Aml Ameen Talks 'Boxing Day,' the Holiday Rom-Com Inspired by His Real Life (Exclusive)

Aml Ameen is on a roll. The British actor's holiday rom-com Boxing Day is finally available on Prime Video after weeks of anticipation. Ameen wrote, directed, and also produced the film, which subscribers of the streaming platform are excited to premiere. The film also stars Aja Naomi King and Leigh-Anne Pinnock and is inspired by Ameen's life living in London. Boxing Day is described as a celebration of Black British culture that explores universal themes of love, family, and friendship. On top of that, the film features an all-black cast, making it the first Black British rom-com in U.K. history.
MOVIES
Times Daily

Tornadoes' toll: Family members mourn those they lost

Annistyn Rackley was an outgoing and energetic 9-year-old who didn’t let a rare liver condition prevent her from the activities she loved: swimming, dancing and cheerleading, her great-aunt Sandra Hooker said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
ENVIRONMENT
Columbian

Cary Elwes savors his first rom-com since ‘Princess Bride’

Decades after he was crowned rom-com royalty for “The Princess Bride,” Cary Elwes fell in love with the genre all over again with his new movie. The English actor stars in Netflix’s “A Castle for Christmas,” and though it might seem inconceivable, the film is Elwes’ first romantic comedy since he portrayed the heroic Westley in “The Princess Bride” back in 1987.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy