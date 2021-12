Owning and operating a business can be extremely difficult, especially in the times we are living in. Finding employees that are reliable is becoming harder every day. I live in Manhattan and work in Bozeman. I've noticed many local businesses operating on limited hours and closing early due to a shortage of workers. I understand that times are tough, but I will continue to support you. I promise to be patient when my take out order takes a little longer than I had anticipated, or when I have to wait three weeks to get an oil change.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO