The microbiologists didn’t set out to study the Blob. But the Blob came for them—and the climate—anyway. In 2011, Colleen Kellogg and her colleagues began sampling the microbial community at Ocean Station Papa, a research buoy in the Pacific Ocean about 970 miles west of Vancouver, British Columbia, which is part of one of the longest running oceanographic time series studies in the world. Three times a year they collected samples of water from different layers of the ocean and sequenced a subset of the genetic material within to see “who’s there.” They wanted first to characterize the various bacteria and archaea at the site, and to see how those microbes behaved and changed from season to season, year to year.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO