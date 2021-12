An infinity pool on a superyacht is pretty standard these days—but two, well, that’s something quite new. And the novel feature is one of the highlights of a new megayacht concept by Rodriguez Design. The burgeoning studio, which was founded by designer and sailor Josh Rodriguez, has just unveiled a 360-footer that eschews traditional yacht design in favor of an “architectonical approach.” In other words, the team focused on form and incorporated elements found in structures on land. The vessel, which has been christened Malena, has a symmetrical superstructure with balconies running down the center and on both sides of each deck....

