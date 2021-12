Today should have been a travel day for the Washington Football Team, but this week’s game has been postponed to Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Washington has been getting some good news about both injuries and players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Five more players were activated off the list today(Khaleke Hudson remains on IR). WR Terry McLaurin has been in the concussion protocol, and was limited the last two days. He was a full participant in today’s practice an should be available for the Eagles game. Ron Rivera said RB JD McKissic has cleared the concussion protocol as well, but did not practice today due to a neck injury.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO