Reaching for the Clouds with Our $70M Series B Financing

Today, we’re excited to announce that Cequence Security has raised $60 million in series C funding, beginning our next phase of significant growth as a leader and innovator in the API Security category. Menlo Ventures led this most recent funding round, with partner Venky Ganesan joining our board of directors. Our relationship with Menlo Ventures and Venky, a seasoned cybersecurity investor who has his finger on the pulse of the API security market, is a significant milestone for us. In our funding press release, Venky expanded on his belief in our approach, explaining, “Part of the appeal is their superior product architecture. Cequence can stand alone: It is the only solution that provides visibility and inline response mitigation to attacks on APIs. It’s the only solution out there that doesn’t need to signal other products for mitigation.” Additional series C participants included ICON Ventures, Telstra Ventures, and HarbourVest Partners, in addition to existing investors Shasta Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, and Touchdown Ventures.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO