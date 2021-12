4:10 p.m. – What Went Right: It came down to this: a fourth-and-6 from the Steelers 16-yard line. Stop them, and the game is over, a 19-13 win for the Steelers and life in the playoff chase. Ryan Tannehill's pass over the middle was to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and as he approached the line to gain, Joe Haden stepped up and stoned him in his tracks short of the first down. The Steelers took over on downs, Ben Roethlisberger took a knee, and the game was over.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO