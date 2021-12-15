ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Wounded in Deputy-Involved Shooting in South Whittier Area

By City News Service
SOUTH WHITTIER (CNS) - A man was wounded today in a deputy-involved shooting in the South Whittier area of Los Angeles County.

The shooting was reported about 4:40 a.m. in the 12400 block of Shoemaker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Other details of the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Photo: Getty Images

