Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine announces first signature guitar with Gibson

Welcome to Rockville returns to the Daytona International Speedway May 19-22, and in addition to previously announced headliners KISS, Korn, Guns N' Roses, and Foo Fighters, the lineup also includes Megadeth, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Rise Against, Black Label Society, Clutch, Down, Ministry, Jerry Cantrell, Baroness, Poppy, In Flames, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, Alexisonfire, The Hu, Spiritbox, The Chats, Oxymorrons, Don Broco, Stick To Your Guns, Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front, Poorstacy, Radkey, and more. It's also got very popular stuff like Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Breaking Benjamin, and Shinedown that maybe you don't care about, or maybe you do! Either way, tickets are on sale now and you can check out the full lineup on the poster below.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO