ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine announces first signature guitar with Gibson

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has announced his first signature guitar as part of his new partnership with Gibson. The Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP is available...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Megadeth's new album The Sick, the Dying and the Dead is “super-close” to being released, Dave Mustaine says

Megadeth's 16th studio album, The Sick, the Dying and the Dead, has been fully mastered and is “super-close” to being released, according to frontman Dave Mustaine. “We're super-close to having The Sick, the Dying and the Dead out,” Mustaine tells a fan in a new video message on Cameo (transcribed by Blabbermouth). “We've been mixing and mastering it, and the mastering was done yesterday. So now it's off to the label, and pretty soon it's gonna be in your hands.”
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Gibson details Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP

Dave Mustaine Gibson USA Flying V EXP available in two colors. Gibson is proud to unveil the first guitars in the new Dave Mustaine Collection, the Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP. For the new Flying V’s, the Gibson team collaborated with the Megadeth founder to release a limited number in Antique Natural and Silver Metallic finishes on Gibson.com and at select global dealers. A wider release of units is planned for February 2022.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Welcome to Rockville 2022 lineup: Megadeth, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction & more added

Welcome to Rockville returns to the Daytona International Speedway May 19-22, and in addition to previously announced headliners KISS, Korn, Guns N' Roses, and Foo Fighters, the lineup also includes Megadeth, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Rise Against, Black Label Society, Clutch, Down, Ministry, Jerry Cantrell, Baroness, Poppy, In Flames, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, Alexisonfire, The Hu, Spiritbox, The Chats, Oxymorrons, Don Broco, Stick To Your Guns, Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front, Poorstacy, Radkey, and more. It's also got very popular stuff like Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Breaking Benjamin, and Shinedown that maybe you don't care about, or maybe you do! Either way, tickets are on sale now and you can check out the full lineup on the poster below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Mustaine
guitar.com

Sheeran By Lowden launches signature = guitar to celebrate new album

In celebration of the release of Ed Sheeran’s new album =, Lowden Guitars has once again teamed up with the singer-songwriter for a Sheeran By Lowden acoustic. The new = guitar is limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide. It bears the Sheeran By Lowden W body size, with a body made from figured walnut back and sides and a sitka spruce top.
ROCK MUSIC
iheart.com

U2's The Edge Launches Guitar Icons Auction To Benefit 'Music Rising'

If you've ever dreamed of rocking out like U2 or strumming the same guitar as Paul McCartney -- here's your chance. U2's The Edge has pulled together instruments to auction off to raise money for an organization called Music Rising which helps fund school music programs and most recently, has helped musicians who were out of work because of the pandemic.
CHARITIES
mxdwn.com

Welcome To Rockville Announce 2022 Full Lineup Featuring Megadeth, Rise Against, Papa Roach And Many More

The full line-up of Welcome to Rockville has been announced. The Daytona Beach-based rock festival started out with four acts, and today the festival released the names of the 60+ artists performing. Just when it was thought that Welcome to Rockville couldn’t possibly outdo its massive 2021 record-breaking event that featured 161,000 people and an at-home livestream audience of 1.2 million, Danny Wimmer Presents has put together the biggest lineup yet for the newly crowned Largest Rock Festival In America. Returning to its new home at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida over the weekend of May 19-22, 2022, the event includes previously announced headliners Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and KORN.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Dean Guitars#Gibson Com
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Ellen Barkin Says Eric Clapton Gave Her A Piece of Jewelry With Nazi Connotations Back in the 90s

Actress Ellen Barkin has jumped on the anti-Eric Clapton bandwagon. The star of “Sea of Love” and “Switch” and more recently TV’s “Animal Kingdom” says on Twitter that Clapton once gave her a piece of jewelry with Nazi connotations. In the 90s. She writes: “He gave me a necklace he made. Maybe he thought I collected Nazi memorabilia or rather memorabilia from Nazis.”
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
People

R&B Singer Tank on Making Music Amid Losing His Hearing: 'I Do Have Vertigo Pretty Much Every Day'

R&B singer Tank may have announced his retirement from music, but he's not letting health complications get in the way of his final act. The "Maybe I Deserve" hitmaker revealed this news earlier in the year after explaining that he is going deaf in his right ear and losing his hearing in the other in an Instagram video; he was also diagnosed with an "extreme case of vertigo."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy