Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine announces first signature guitar with Gibson

Megadeth's 16th studio album, The Sick, the Dying and the Dead, has been fully mastered and is “super-close” to being released, according to frontman Dave Mustaine. “We're super-close to having The Sick, the Dying and the Dead out,” Mustaine tells a fan in a new video message on Cameo (transcribed by Blabbermouth). “We've been mixing and mastering it, and the mastering was done yesterday. So now it's off to the label, and pretty soon it's gonna be in your hands.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO