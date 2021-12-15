ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Beat Inflation With A Risk Free 7% U.S. Treasury Bond

By Chuck Jones
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Treasury Series I Savings Bonds are 30-year instruments whose interest rate is reset every six months and are a way to help protect one from inflation. The rate is a combination of an inflation calculation over a six-month timeframe and a fixed rate determined by the Treasury Secretary. With...

www.forbes.com

#Treasury Bonds#Inflation#Treasury Department#Interest Rates#Bankrate Com
Seeking Alpha

The China Story: Slowdown, Not Inflation

We have factored a slowing growth outlook into our Chinese assumptions for many years now. Everyone seems to be talking about an inflation pickup, but the greater influence, in our opinion, on investor sentiment with respect to China right now is a growth slowdown. China’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI)—which shows...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
Business
Economy
U.S. Department of the Treasury
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
Reuters

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The poster child of China's property crisis China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. "We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing...
WORLD
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS

