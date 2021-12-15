President Biden tells Kentucky he’s impressed by ‘the way you all come together’

At least 30 per cent of Republicans say they may never get a Covid-19 vaccine and only one per cent will get inoculated as soon as possible, according to a new poll by the Monmouth University released on Wednesday.This was in sharp contrast with Democrats — only two per cent said they were likely to never get the jab.About 54 per cent Republicans confirmed that they have received the Covid-19 vaccine, while a whopping 96 per cent Democrats said they are already vaccinated, the poll confirmed.The study titled “National: Most Americans ‘worn out’ by Covid” showed that a large chunk...

