Like All Eccentrics, Hyundai’s New Mobile Eccentric Droid May Be Going Into The Film Business

Have you seen the show Battlebots? We aren't saying this innocent-looking box on wheels will sprout a sawblade and go on the offensive, but it does resemble some of the radio-controlled bots that duke it out for robo supremacy. We have no idea if that's coincidental or if Hyundai drew some inspiration from the genre, but the fact that Hyundai calls this curious four-wheeled device a Mobile Eccentric Droid isn't lost on us, either.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO