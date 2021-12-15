ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Free Streaming in Australia and New Zealand

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Movie! Here's options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max,...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
CNN

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings to third biggest opening in box office history

New York (CNN Business) — Theaters needed a hero, and Spider-Man swung in just in time. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — the latest movie in the Marvel series — notched a record breaking opening weekend at the domestic box office by bringing in an estimated $253 million, according to its studio, Sony (SNE).
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel, Sony Are “Actively Beginning to Develop” More ‘Spider-Man’

Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel Studios and Sony are currently working on at least one more Spider-Man movie. In an interview published Friday with the New York Times that also features fellow Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal, the Marvel Studios president confirmed that their respective studios are currently in active talks about where to take the hero following the events of Tom Holland’s third turn as the famed web-slinger. “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Pulled Off Something “Entirely Unique”

In 2015, Tom Holland was put through the wringer to land the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “There were six or seven auditions and callbacks and work sessions and screen tests,” recalls casting director Sarah Finn. “By the time he came in for his final screen test, he knew it and we knew it. We felt it.” Six years (and a few Avengers films) later, Holland is poised to unveil his sixth and most ambitious appearance as the wallcrawler with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, opening Dec. 17, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies. It includes previous villains...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Lands Third-Biggest Global Debut Ever With $587 Million

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is turbocharging the global box office, generating a mighty $587.2 million over the weekend despite rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The film, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, isn’t only crushing pandemic box office benchmarks, it’s notching all-time records. With this weekend’s global tally, it ranks as the third-biggest worldwide debut in history behind “Avengers: Endgame” ($1.2 billion) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($640 million). Notably, the top two films opened in China, which is currently the world’s biggest moviegoing market, while “No Way Home” has yet to secure a release date there. Domestically,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Joins ‘Avengers,’ ‘Black Panther’ in Elite A+ CinemaScore Club

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is the smartest, coolest kid in Hollywood. Not only is the new tentpole shattering records at the weekend box office, it has become only the fourth live-action superhero movie ever to earn an A+ CinemaScore from audiences. The other three are The Avengers (2012), Black Panther (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), all from Marvel Studios. Three animated superhero pics are also members of the elite A+ club: The Incredibles (2004), Incredibles 2 (2018) — both from Pixar — and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 91st movie to...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Holland Appearances at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Opening Night Showings Canceled Due to COVID and Security Concerns

Fans hoping that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland would swing into their theater on opening night had no such luck this go-round. The actor and another special surprise guest (for the sake of spoilers, we’re not naming them) planned to pop in and surprise movie-goers at early evening screenings on Friday in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theatre and AMC at The Grove mall. However the road show was nixed just hours before due to COVID-19 concerns as well as possible crowd control issues, according to multiple sources. This news comes as Hollywood grows increasingly worried about recent COVID surges,...
MOVIES
WTAJ

Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third best opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” The Sony and Marvel blockbuster grossed a stunning $253 […]
MOVIES
assignmentx.com

Movie Review: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Spoiler Free Review

Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, J.K. Simmons. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, based on characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Director:. Jon Watts. Distributor:. Sony/Columbia. Release Date: December 17, 2021. SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME is the ninth SPIDER-MAN movie of the twenty-first...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘Spider-Man' swings even higher at North American box office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” now holds the title for the second-biggest opening weekend ever, behind only “Avengers: Endgame.” Weekend grosses for the third Tom Holland Spider-Man came in even higher than expected, netting out with $260 million from ticket sales in North America, Sony Pictures said Monday. It’s also the best opening weekend ever for Spider-Man films, Sony Pictures and the month of December. While the extra push Sunday put “No Way Home,” ahead of “Avengers: Infinity War " which opened to $257.7 million in April 2018, it’s still a ways behind “Avengers: Endgame," which debuted to $357.1 million in April 2019.The stellar opening was a much-needed win for the theatrical exhibition business, which has struggled during the pandemic. Until “Spider-Man” came along, no film in the pandemic era had opened over $100 million.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ By the Numbers: 9 Milestones From Its Box Office Debut

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” annihilated expectations in its box office debut, capturing a towering $260 million over the weekend. How mighty were initial ticket sales? The comic book adventure, featuring Tom Holland as Marvel’s web-slinging hero, has generated more money in a single weekend than any other pandemic-era movie has managed to earn in its entire theatrical run — and that’s despite growing concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Directed by Jon Watts, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” now ranks as the second-biggest domestic debut in box office history. Only one movie, Disney’s epic Marvel mashup “Avengers: Endgame,” which amassed a historic...
MOVIES

