If you can drive, you can make a bundle right now. It doesn't matter what you want to drive either. Everyone needs drivers. Fed X and UPS can't get enough help now or anytime it seems to get their packages out. There is a severe shortage of truck drivers to move freight anywhere in America. The bottleneck at our ports can only be relieved if we can find enough trucks to move it.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO