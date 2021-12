Angelina Jolie seems to be passing her interest in activism to her 16-year-old daughter, Zahara. Today, the Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian shared a series of photos via Instagram from her recent trip to Washington D.C. with her daughter. The two spoke with advocates and lawmakers about the Violence Against Women Act, which supports those affected by domestic abuse, sexual assault, or stalking. The bill was originally signed into law in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, but it lapsed in 2019 under President Donald Trump's administration and currently faces resistance by members of the GOP who take issue with the bill's updated firearm restrictions.

