ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

Local nonprofit buys building near Orlando Health

By 40182,4931
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The organization serves Orange, Osceola, Volusia and Seminole counties. The Veterans of...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Business Journal

Osceola Regional Medical Center names new CEO

One of HCA Healthcare Inc.'s local hospitals has a new CEO. The Nashville, Tennessee-based health system (NYSE: HCA) named David Shimp lead executive of the 404-bed Osceola Regional Medical Center. Shimp was named to the role as of Dec. 13 and follows Davide Carbone, who was in the role since Jan. 1, 2017 and announced his intent to retire earlier in 2021.
HEALTH SERVICES
Orlando Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Florida Sunshine Vacation Rentals LLC and Palm Coast Holdings 32137 LLC.

Orlando area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended December 10, 2021. Year to date through December 10, 2021, the court recorded 65 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 49% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seminole, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Seminole, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Seminole, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Orlando Business Journal

Osceola County in contention for federal funds to expand NeoCity semiconductor facility and more

Osceola County is one step closer to landing federal funds to build out semiconductor research and production capabilities at the NeoCity tech district in Kissimmee. The county on Dec. 13 was awarded $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce for planned expansion at NeoCity, with a chance to win up to $100 million more. The money was awarded as the first phase of the federal $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. As one of 60 nationwide finalists, Osceola County moves on to the second phase, with a chance to win millions of dollars.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando Health#Military Veterans#Charity#Orange
Orlando Business Journal

Startups at Lake Nona business accelerator show off 'pocket physical therapist,' fundraising goals and more

The future of exercise and nutrition was on display at a Dec. 9 event in Lake Nona. Lead Sports hosted the second demo day for its Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Accelerator since the accelerator launched in 2020. Five startups from around the world showcased their innovative wellness and sports technologies, and also shared their plans for 2022, including fundraising, job growth and big-name partnerships.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Orlando Business Journal

FanDuel antes up again for gambling initiative

The online gambling company is helping an effort to broadly allow sports betting in Florida. Do you know any young professionals who stand out from the crowd? Orlando Business Journal is looking for 40 promising business executives and professionals under the age of 40 in our area. Nominate today!
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Central Florida Commercial Real Estate Developers

About the List: Information for this list was provided by individual commercial real estate development companies by survey. Not all Central Florida commercial developers responded to this survey. Only those responding appear among these rankings. Central Florida denotes Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.
REAL ESTATE
Orlando Business Journal

Top of the List: Central Florida Nonprofit Organizations

This week, Orlando Business Journal features Central Florida's largest nonprofit organizations, ranked by most recent local revenue for 2020. Central Florida’s top five nonprofits specialize in providing services focusing on food, poverty, social services for children and health care. These agencies have a combined revenue of more than $520.6 million and employ more than 2,500 people.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando

Comments / 0

Community Policy