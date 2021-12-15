ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse’s Bethany St. Joseph recognizes Iverson Freking award winners

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The latest round of Iverson Freking award winners are being celebrated in La Crosse.

The three winners for the year’s awards were announced Wednesday morning.

They are:

  • Audrey Lucier, Franciscan Spirituality Center director
  • Kay Berra, Viterbo University Education Program Coordinator
  • Jim Arends, Pastor, La Crosse Area Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church

Bethany St. Joseph Corporation created the awards to recognize people who work to foster and promote ecumenical endeavors as well as people who reflect a positive commitment to our area.

“We’re celebrating, first off all, spirituality. And I work at a spirituality center. And it celebrates collaboration and working together and finding common ground,” said Lucier.

Community members can celebrate this year’s award winners at an awards banquet set for next month in La Crosse.

Details about this year’s awards are available here .

