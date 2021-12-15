Computer Assisted Translation Software Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Andovar Pte, Crowdin, Lessify.io

This report focus on Civil Aircraft MRO market. Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for. The growing global demand for civil aircraft is the primary factor driving the civil aircraft MRO market growth. Much of this demand can be attributed to factors such as the increase in offshore activities, increased utilization in law enforcement agencies, search and rescue operations, and emergency medical evacuation.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO