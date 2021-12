An apparent cream cheese shortage in the United States has forced Kraft, the food manufacturing giant, to offer $20 (£15) as a reward for not baking a cheesecake this holiday season. The marketing ploy will see a select few customers refunded for another baked item, CNN reported on Wednesday, as consumers struggle to find Philadelphia and similar cream cheeses on supermarket shelves. People who want to take part in the offer will be able to go online on 17 and 18 December and submit a receipt for a baked item – but not a cheesecake. The dessert is popular at this...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO