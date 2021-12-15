ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETL Software Market is Booming Worldwide with Xplenty, Talend, Informatica

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

ETL Software Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide ETL Software industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the ETL Software producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Technical & Vocational Education Market is Booming Worldwide with EduCo, SAP, Learndirect

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Technical & Vocational Education Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Technical & Vocational Education market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Technical & Vocational...
EDUCATION
atlantanews.net

Premium Sunglasses Market is Booming Worldwide with Essilor, Marcolin, LOUIS VUITTON

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Premium Sunglasses Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Essilor International S.A., Safilo Group, Kering, De Rigo Vision, Marchon Eyewear, Marcolin, LOUIS VUITTON, Charmant Group, Essilor, REVO & Maui Jim etc.
APPAREL
atlantanews.net

Bread Machine Market is Booming Worldwide | Zojirushi, Philips, Cuisinart

Bread making machines are used to bake fresh bread at home or bakery. A bread making machine automates the process of mixing, kneading, and baking with minimal active supervision. These machine comes in different sizes from home grade to commercial grade and based on the supply ability. In a bakery, the bread production line consists of dough sheeting & makeup a system, and a pan arrangement assembly which is installed for producing bread of various thickness & size as required by the user. The global demand for bread from household and commercial sector is increasing owing to the application in various food items such as pizza, and sandwiches, which in turn increase the demand for bread making machines over the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Children Clothing Market is Booming Worldwide with H&M, Carters, GAP

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Children Clothing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Cotton On, Naartjie, H&M, Converse Kids, Earthchild, Witchery, Exact Kids, NIKE, Cotton Candyfloss, Foschini, Mr Price, Zara, Truworths, Edcon, Carters, GAP & JACADI etc.
APPAREL
atlantanews.net

PIM Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Oracle, IBM, Informatica

Latest released the research study on Global PIM Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. PIM Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the PIM Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Salsify (United States),Oracle (United States),Hybis Software (Germany),Agility Multichannel (United States),IBM (United States),Tradeshift (United States),EnterWorks (United States),Informatica (United States),Riversand (United States),Akeneo (France),Perfion (Denmark).
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Robot Mops Market is Booming Worldwide with iRobot, ECOVACS, SharkNinja Operating

Robot Mops Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Robot Mops industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Robot Mops producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Robot Mops Market covering extremely significant parameters.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Interactive Projectors Market Is Booming Worldwide | Ricoh, BenQ, Seiko Epson

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Interactive Projectors Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Interactive Projectors market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

Second Hand Apparel Market is Booming Worldwide | The RealReal, eBay, Poshmark, ThredUP

Market Intellix has introduced a new Second Hand Apparel market to its repository, with the goal of providing a comprehensive assessment of the variables driving and overall market growth trend. The research examines the most recent market developments, including disrupted trends and a breakdown of Second Hand Apparel goods and offerings, all of which are linked to macroeconomic headwinds and slowdown. By examining the market-dominant and developing players ecosystem, quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning linked to market size, share, and growth affecting aspects of the ball pen market are analyzed with Pre and Post 2020.
APPAREL
bostonnews.net

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market Is Booming Worldwide | Riversand Technologies, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks.Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3730826-enterprise-cloud-data-management-market-1Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market Overview:The study provides comprehensive outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care & Manufacturing & Logistics, , Customer Data, Product Data & Others and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyse different companies involved in the Enterprise Cloud Data Management industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to requirements.Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026Enterprise Cloud Data Management research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Enterprise Cloud Data Management industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-2020, and forecast to 2026) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Enterprise Cloud Data Management which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.The segments and sub-section of Enterprise Cloud Data Management market is shown below:The Study is segmented by following Product/Service Type: , Customer Data, Product Data & OthersMajor applications/end-users industry are as follows: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care & Manufacturing & LogisticsSome of the key players involved in the Market are: SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorksEnquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3730826-enterprise-cloud-data-management-market-1 Important years considered in the Enterprise Cloud Data Management study: Historical year – 2015-2020; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Financial Services Application Software Market Is Booming Worldwide : Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce.com

The latest independent research document on Global Financial Services Application Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Financial Services Application Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Financial Services Application Software market report advocates analysis of SAP SE, Fiserv, Inc., Temenos Group, Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SS&C Technology Holdings, Salesforce.com, Inc., NCR Corporation & IBM Corporation.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Anti Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth| Accuity, ACI Worldwide, CaseWare ,FICO ,AML ,Partners, BAE Systems

The most recent report will give you a broad overview of the global Anti Money Laundering (AML) Software market, as well as factors that could influence future growth, potential prospects, and current trends. Market research, to name a few, assists in the evaluation of a variety of critical variables, such as product success, market share expansion, and investment in a developing market. This research looks at the structure of the global market, as well as market segmentation, growth rates, and revenue share comparisons.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market is Set to Develop New Growth Story | JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SAP, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Infor Global Solutions, GT Nexus, Kewill Systems etc.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Online Recruiting System Market worth Observing Growth | Jobvite, JobDiva, Workable

Global Online Recruiting System Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Online Recruiting System Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ISmartRecruit, ExactHire, BambooHR, Greenhouse Software, Bullhorn, Symphony Talent, Jobvite, JobDiva, Workable, IBM (Kenexa), Lumesse, Yello, ICIMS, Cornerstone, JobAdder, Workday, Sage, SAP SuccessFactors, FinancialForce, Zoho Corporation, Breezy HR, Oracle, Hyrell, SilkRoad, Carerix & ClearCompany.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Chatbot and Voice Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Chatfuel, Conversica, Artificial Solutions

Global Chatbot and Voice Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Chatbot and Voice Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Chatfuel, Conversica, Artificial Solutions, Botsify, Nuance Communications, Inbenta Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Passage AI, Yellow Messenger, CogniCor, 7.ai, Gupshup, Contus, IBM Corporation, Yekaliva, KeyReply, Kevit, AIVO, Kore.ai, Google & SmartBots.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Is Booming Worldwide | Starship Technologies, Savioke, Drone Delivery

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.Some of the key players profiled in the study are:
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Network Security Market To Witness Superb Growth | Waterfall, Parsons, Wurldtech

Latest survey on Global Network Security Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Network Security to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Network Security market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Cisco, IBM, GarrettCom, Siemens, CyberArk, Symantec, Honeywell, Cybercon, MAVERICK, Check Point, Waterfall, Parsons, Wurldtech, Weinute Technology, TOFINO, HUACON & NSFOCUS.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market is Projected to Reach $1034 million by 2026

The global Medium-chain triglycerides market size is estimated to be valued at USD 763 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1034 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The global medium-chain triglycerides market has been influenced by some of the macroeconomic and...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Nutritional Analysis Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

The global nutritional analysis market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The market is strongly driven by shifting consumer preferences, rising health awareness, growing millennial population, and increase in supplementary income among consumers. The convergence of major industry trends is giving rise to new opportunities for key players in the industry. Changing lifestyles and high prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the demand for nutritional analysis. The growing positive outlook towards sports nutrition would also positively impact the nutritional analysis market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Otoscope Market - A comprehensive study with Major Players 3M, Zumax Medical, Medline

The Latest survey report on (COVID Version) Global Otoscope Market sheds lights on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, (COVID Version) Otoscope organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are 3M, Welch Allyn, Honeywell, Medline, Sklar, AMD, CellScope, ADC, Dino-Lite, MedRx, Inventis, Xion, Zumax Medical, KaWe, Rudolf Riester, Honsun & Luxamed.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Smart Transportation Market Latest Trends, Technological Advancement, Driving Factors and Forecast to 2027

Global Smart Transportation Market 2020 By Solution [Ticketing management system, Parking management system, Integrated supervision system, Traffic management system and others],By Service [Cloud services and Business services]:Global Forecast to 2026 and COVID-19 Impact Outlook. Global Smart Transportation Market is valued at 79.16 USD Billion in 2019 and expected to reach...
TRAFFIC

