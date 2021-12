That's right! Iowa State and Purdue are heading to Humboldt Iowa to face each other in a dual on Sunday, December 19th at 5:00 pm CT. The dual can be streamed on the Flowrestling app. This is once in a lifetime opportunity for Dresser and Ersland to go back to their hometown and coach their collegiate team at the very same place that they wrestled at. This is much more than just a wrestling dual, this is a reunion! This is going to be a very emotional, exciting time for the town of Humboldt, Iowa. I fully expect both coaches to go out there and give everything they’ve got for not only their team but the town that raised them as well.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO