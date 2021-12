In my opinion, of the multitude of things that could be said about Mayu Iwatani, none are negative! From a business perspective I think many would agree with me that Iwatani is the exact kind of company go-to you want to rely on representingyour company. She is an impeccable locker room leader. A great competitor to perform with and against. A stand out performer entirely without artifice and ulterior motives. She has more than earned her title as STARDOM's ace as she led the company through one of the hardest times in the joshi company's history, not to mention in subsequently the world as the pandemic hit unannounced and without warning.

