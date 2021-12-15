ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes Announce Partnership with Univision Arizona

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes announced today a partnership with Univision Arizona to broadcast a Coyotes Game of the Week on radio in Spanish. As part of the agreement, KHOV 105.1 FM will broadcast 14 Coyotes games during the remainder of the 2021-22 NHL season beginning with the Coyotes versus...

