Falcons PFF grades: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker earn high marks

By Deen Worley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
 4 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons left Carolina with a much-needed win to keep them alive in the NFC playoff race. Not only are the Falcons back in second place in the division, but are among five teams tied at 6-7 for the final wild card spot.

Can the Falcons get there? Yes, but they need to continue playing complementary football the way they did on Sunday. Here’s a look at the team’s highest and lowest Pro Football Focus grades from Week 14.

Offense

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Highest (Week 14) Lowest (Week 14)

Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade

TE Kyle Pitts 80.0 FB Keith Smith 53.1

RT Kaleb McGary 74.9 LG Jalen Mayfield 52.1

TE Lee Smith 73.9 WR Olamide Zaccheaus 47.9

TE Hayden Hurst 73.2 WR Tajae Sharpe 46.5

C Matt Hennessy 70.3 HB Qadree ollison 44.7

Kyle Pitts undoubtedly deserves the honor of the top spot. He played well as a blocker and as a pass-catcher. You’d like to see him do more in the passing game, but that comes with the territory of being a rookie tight end under a first-year head coach. However, Kaleb McGary was given a pass-blocking grade of 31.8 yet still was among the team’s highest-graded offensive players. His 91.2 pass-blocking mark is the reason for this, but it still makes me question how his grade averaged out.

Jalen Mayfield, who once again lands in the bottom five, had his second-highest pass blocking game with a grade of 68.8. His run blocking took a hit, which is where he has been good this season. He finished Week 14 with a run blocking grade of 51.6.

* 100 snap minimum modifier

* Highest (Season) Lowest (Season)

Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade

HB Cordarrelle Patterson (366) 90.3 RT Qadree Ollison (45) 52.5

RG Chris Lindstrom (827) 80.9 TE Jalen Mayfield (834) 51.2

TE Kyle Pitts (624) 77.8 LG Hayden Hurst (351) 51.0

QB Matt Ryan (813) 76.5 QB Feleipe Franks (13) 27.0

C Matt Hennessy (781) 70.8 QB Josh Rosen (26) 24.1

Notables: WR Russell Gage (10th – 67.5), WR Calvin Ridley (14th – 64.2), RT Kaleb McGary (15th – 63.9)

Defense

Highest (Week 14) Lowest (Week 14)

Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade

MLB Mykal Walker 99.3 CB Darren Hall 50.3

CB A.J. Terrell 79.5 MLB Foye Oluokun 47.8

OLB Dante Fowler 73.7 DT Anthony Rush 47.2

DT Grady Jarrett 71.6 DT John Cominsky 42.3

S Erik Harris 70.9 S Jaylinn Hawkins 38.3

The first thing that jumps out at you is Mykal Walker’s 99.3 overall grade. He recorded a pick-six that put the Falcons ahead for good, but only played on four other plays for the defense. So, due to his limited play, you have to take that overall grade with a grain of salt. The same can be said for Erik Harris, who found his was into the top five despite leaving the game with a chest injury in the first quarter.

Jaylinn Hawkins, who’s consistently been one of the highest-graded players on defense, was targeted six times and allowed four catches for 62 yards. Hawkins should get more playing time as Harris is likely out for the season.

* 100 snap minimum modifier

* Highest (Season) Lowest (Season)

Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade

CB A.J. Terrell (753) 85.7 MLB Foye Oluokun (876) 46.5

CB Isaiah Oliver (161/OFS) 72.6 CB Avery Williams (121) 46.2

DT Grady Jarrett (663) 70.9 MLB Deion Jones (805) 41.8

MLB Mykal Walker (146) 70.0 DT Ta’Quon Graham (182) 36.3

OLB Dante Fowler (390) 65.7 DT John Cominsky (10) 26.5

Notables: S Jaylinn Hawkins (8th – 61.9), CB Fabian Moreau (11th – 60.0), OLB Ade Ogundeji (17th – 54.5)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

