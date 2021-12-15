ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Islands in Utah Lake Could be Built on B.S.

By Christopher Smart
cityweekly.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love paddle boarding, boating, lakeside picnics and the good life, well then do we have a deal for you. You can get in on the ground floor—make that the lake bottom—of the best boondoggle to come down the pike since Utah legislators forked over millions to some "Utah Guys"...

www.cityweekly.net

Blowing Smoke

You're probably getting tired of hearing about the Utah inland port, either who's singing its praises or who's warning of the consequences. If that sounds like a fair give-and-take, it's not. The most recent meeting of the Utah Inland Port Authority tells the story, but it's two stories diametrically opposed. First, let's talk about UIPA's 4-minute video. "It's the air we breathe. ... The time to decide what Utah's future looks like is today. ... It's about the network. ... How do we protect the birds. ... After-school programs." And of course, they're "working on" making everything low-emission and just beautiful. Dr. E. Thomas Nelson, a board member of the Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment doesn't see it that way. He'd prepared questions and comments he was "eager to ask." After an hour and a half of closed session, the board came back, sang some praises and adjourned. "If this inland port is such a spectacular idea," Nelson said, "why not allow the public to comment? The decisions made now behind closed doors will resonate for the citizens of Salt Lake City for generations to come. We deserve to be heard. We deserve a say in our future."
