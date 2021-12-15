6 important stats to know for Eagles vs. Washington in Week 15

The Eagles return from their Week 14 bye with a legitimate shot to make the playoffs in the final weeks.

Sitting at 6-7, Philadelphia is right on the outside looking in for a wild card spot and they can increase those chances with a win over Washington in Week 15.

With preparation starting on both sides, here are 6 important stats to know.

1. Marcus Epps among NFL's top young safeties

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have one of the NFL’s highest-graded safeties and it’s not Anthony Harris, K’Von Wallace, or Rodney McLeod.

According to Pro Football Focus, Epps is the NFL’s No. 22 highest-rated safety (72.7)and he grades out at No. 7 against the run (82.1).

2. Eagles success against Washington

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Philadelphia has won 6 of the past 8 against Washington, including 3 of the last 4 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles 33-21 mark against Washington is the best win total against any NFC East opponent since owner Jeffrey Lurie purchased the club.

3. Washington Football Team stout against the run

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football team is now 6-7 after starting the season 2-4, but their struggles aren’t due to opposing teams successfully rushing the football.

Washington is among the top ten in the NFL in several rushing categories.

Rushing yards allowed per game (93.6) 5th in NFL

Rushing yards allowed per attempt (4.02) 7th in NFL

Rushing TDs allowed (9) T-5th in NFL

Rushes of 20+ yards (5) T-7th in NFL

Rushing first downs allowed (70) 4th in NFL

Percentage of rushes resulting in 1st down (23.2%) 7th in NFL

Philadelphia’s top-rated rushing offense will get tested twice over the next 3 weeks.

4. Miles Sanders super explosive when given the opportunity

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Even without the carries and while missing time, Sanders is 4th in the NFL among running backs in rushing average (5.16), trailing only Tony Pollard, Jonathan Taylor, and Nick Chubb among players with a minimum of 100 carries.

5. Eagles rushing attack on historic pace

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

According to the team’s official website, Philadelphia is the first club in the NFL to record 175 or rushing yards in six consecutive games since the 1985 Chicago Bears.

6. Eagles playoff chances

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

According to ESPN.com, the Eagles currently have a 32.7 percent chance to make the postseason, ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (29.1%), New Orleans Saints (26.3%), Washington Football Team (24.6%) and Atlanta Falcons (7.0%).