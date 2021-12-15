ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

6 important stats to know for Eagles vs. Washington in Week 15

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GJBF_0dNgDn7b00

The Eagles return from their Week 14 bye with a legitimate shot to make the playoffs in the final weeks.

Sitting at 6-7, Philadelphia is right on the outside looking in for a wild card spot and they can increase those chances with a win over Washington in Week 15.

With preparation starting on both sides, here are 6 important stats to know.

1. Marcus Epps among NFL's top young safeties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugKpF_0dNgDn7b00
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have one of the NFL’s highest-graded safeties and it’s not Anthony Harris, K’Von Wallace, or Rodney McLeod.

According to Pro Football Focus, Epps is the NFL’s No. 22 highest-rated safety (72.7)and he grades out at No. 7 against the run (82.1).

2. Eagles success against Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3LX6_0dNgDn7b00
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Philadelphia has won 6 of the past 8 against Washington, including 3 of the last 4 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles 33-21 mark against Washington is the best win total against any NFC East opponent since owner Jeffrey Lurie purchased the club.

3. Washington Football Team stout against the run

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWmLU_0dNgDn7b00
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football team is now 6-7 after starting the season 2-4, but their struggles aren’t due to opposing teams successfully rushing the football.

Washington is among the top ten in the NFL in several rushing categories.

Rushing yards allowed per game (93.6) 5th in NFL

Rushing yards allowed per attempt (4.02) 7th in NFL

Rushing TDs allowed (9) T-5th in NFL

Rushes of 20+ yards (5) T-7th in NFL

Rushing first downs allowed (70) 4th in NFL

Percentage of rushes resulting in 1st down (23.2%) 7th in NFL

Philadelphia’s top-rated rushing offense will get tested twice over the next 3 weeks.

4. Miles Sanders super explosive when given the opportunity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nS1Ow_0dNgDn7b00
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Even without the carries and while missing time, Sanders is 4th in the NFL among running backs in rushing average (5.16), trailing only Tony Pollard, Jonathan Taylor, and Nick Chubb among players with a minimum of 100 carries.

5. Eagles rushing attack on historic pace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9Hvd_0dNgDn7b00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

According to the team’s official website, Philadelphia is the first club in the NFL to record 175 or rushing yards in six consecutive games since the 1985 Chicago Bears.

6. Eagles playoff chances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVBB5_0dNgDn7b00
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

According to ESPN.com, the Eagles currently have a 32.7 percent chance to make the postseason, ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (29.1%), New Orleans Saints (26.3%), Washington Football Team (24.6%) and Atlanta Falcons (7.0%).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
phillyvoice.com

Week 15 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Washington Football Team

As it turns out, the Eagles won't be playing this Sunday either. But this time, the delay isn't a simple cause for some R&R. Instead, according to multiple reports, they'll play on Tuesday night in South Philly after their Week 15 game was postponed two days due to a massive COVID outbreak on the Washington Football Team, forcing the Birds to turn around and face the Giants on just a few days rest, the unfairness of which we won't get into here.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Lurie
New York Post

Jason Kelce breaks down discussing Lane Johnson’s mental health struggles

Jason Kelce recently broke down in tears discussing his Eagles teammate Lane Johnson, who has openly battled mental health struggles this season. Kelce, 34, the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, is considered one of the toughest players in the league. The 11-year center and three-time All Pro hasn’t missed a game since 2014.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Vikings#Falcons#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Nfc East#The Washington Football#Nfl Rushing#Nfl Percentage
crossingbroad.com

Eagles vs. Washington Being Moved to Tuesday in a Joe Webb Redux

Did the Crossing Broad mystery source have it first?. It would seem so! Put some respect on the mystery source’s name, whatever it is. Could be a man or a woman. We have no clue. But this person was on to something when they mentioned discussions to postpone the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Post

Washington’s game vs. Eagles postponed to Tuesday because of coronavirus outbreak

A week described as extraordinary and crazy just got a little more so for the Washington Football Team. Because of a coronavirus outbreak that has decimated the team’s roster, the NFL rescheduled Washington’s Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday at 7 p.m. The league also postponed two other games because of coronavirus outbreaks, moving the Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns matchup from Saturday to Monday and pushing the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game from Sunday to Tuesday evening.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy