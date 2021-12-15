ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Roku Slips After Universal Electronics Claims Win in Patent Case

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Roku stock (NASDAQ: ROKU ) plunged 8% Wednesday after Universal Electronics claimed victory in a patent infringement case it was pursuing against the maker of remotes and streaming devices. Universal Electronics shares (NASDAQ: UEIC ) rose...

za.investing.com

ShareCast

Ocado wins patent trial against Norway's AutoStore at ITC

British online supermarket group Ocado on Monday said it had won a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Norwegian robotics company AutoStore Holdings in the International Trade Commission (ITC). 4,329.40. 16:22 15/12/21. -1.25%. -54.86. 7,170.75. 16:25 15/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,094.69. 16:22 15/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,074.13. 16:30 15/12/21. n/a. n/a. 1,635.00p. 16:21...
BUSINESS
Ubergizmo

Apple Patents A Wireless Charging Case For The iPad

According to a recent rumor, it has been suggested that come 2022, Apple will be refreshing the iPad Pro where it will come with wireless charging capabilities. Whether or not that is true remains to be seen, but it seems that there could be some truth to those claims. This...
ELECTRONICS
Seekingalpha.com

Richardson Electronics rallies on receiving second patent for pitch energy system

Richardson Electronics (RELL +10.7%) announced the issuance of U.S. Patent 471 which is a result of Richardson's innovative solutions for replacing batteries in wind turbine pitch systems. The ’471 Patent is the second patent covering these solutions with additional patents still pending. Richardson's solution is embodied in its market-leading...
BUSINESS
pasadenanow.com

Caltech Files Patent Infringement Case Against Samsung

In a lawsuit, Caltech is claiming that Samsung’s Galaxy phones, tablets, and watches use Wi-Fi chips that infringe five of its data-transmission patents. “Samsung has infringed the ’710 patent by making, using, selling, offering for sale, and/or importing into the United States, without authority, the Accused Products which practice each and every limitation of at least claim 20 of the ’710 patent. Samsung has infringed literally and/or under the doctrine of equivalents,” according to the lawsuit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
investing.com

7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022

7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022. The future seems bright for crypto in 2022. ADA, WRX, LINK, SOL, CHZ, XLM, and XMR are the cryptos investors need to check out in 2022. Undoubtedly, cryptocurrencies witnessed significant growth this year. Digital assets are acquiring mainstream...
MARKETS
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
AFP

Omicron scrambles anew US firms' in-person aspirations

Major US companies are having to reassess their return-to-office plans and getting tough on vaccine or mask requirements as the Omicron Covid variant looks set to extend pandemic-induced work-from-home culture. A resumption of pre-virus workplace norms was only partially moving forward in the United States when the fast-spreading new variant arrived and provoked fresh concern. Legal challenges have made the future of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for companies with over 100 workers uncertain, and firms have been pursuing their own requirements. Tech giant Google has been notably uncompromising in warning employees of lost pay or even dismissal if they do not report their vaccination status by a particular deadline, according to an internal document viewed by CNBC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Dow's 461-point fall led by losses for Goldman Sachs, Home Depot shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot are trading lower Friday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 461 points, or 1.3%, lower. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $13.33 (3.4%) while those of Home Depot are off $11.23 (2.8%), combining for an approximately 162-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Walmart (WMT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
investing.com

Is Tesla A Buy In 2022 After Slipping Into Bear Territory?

Buying Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) shares has been a very profitable trade when it goes through a major correction. As we say farewell to 2021, the world’s largest car-maker by value, is presenting a similar risk-reward preposition. Tesla stock, after falling more than 20% since reaching a record high...
STOCKS
investing.com

J&J Slips as CDC Tells People to Pick Pfizer or Moderna For Covid Shots

Investing.com – Johnson & Johnson stock (NYSE:JNJ) traded 1.4% lower in premarket a day after cases of blood clotting associated with the company’s Covid-19 vaccine prompted the CDC to recommend Americans to choose between mRNA shots made by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The CDC's move came on...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

4 Chip Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

Surging demand from various industries and technological breakthroughs have invited government support and corporate investments into the semiconductor industry to help address the ongoing chip supply crisis. Given the industry’s solid long-term growth prospects, it is wise to bet on chip stocks Micron (MU), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) now.Analysts expect the ongoing semiconductor shortage to last through next year. However, the global semiconductor industry delivered a 24% year-over-year sales growth in October 2021. Also, the possibility of the House’s passage of the $52 billion CHIPS Act by the end of this year and increasing corporate investments to ramp up chip production is likely to ease the situation by the end of 2022. The growing investor optimism in this space is evident in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 16.8% gains over the past three months, surpassing the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 5.1% returns.
STOCKS
investing.com

Overheated DOGE: 5 times crypto traders were warned before their assets tanked

Everybody loves a crypto bull market, but every green wave inevitably gives way to periods of sideways or downward movement. Skilled traders know that these phases of the market cycle can be rife with profit opportunities, too. Anticipating not only a digital asset’s upward price movements, but downturns and corrections can be useful when deciding on when to exit a position and lock in gains, as well helping to add toprofits by shorting crypto assets whose prices decline.
MARKETS

