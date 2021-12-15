Washington claim Bills OL Jamil Douglas off waivers

The Washington Football Team have claimed offensive lineman Jamil Douglas off of waivers this week after the Buffalo Bills let him go over the weekend.

That was revealed via the NFL’s transaction wire early this week.

On Saturday when the Bills (7-6) added offensive lineman Jon Feliciano to their roster from injured reserve, Douglas was released to make room for him.

While Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott nor any member of the the Bills confirmed it, but many suspected that Douglas would have ended up back on Buffalo’s practice squad had he cleared waivers. Instead, Washington picked him up.

Douglas had previously been on the Bills’ practice squad. Buffalo placed him there at the end of training camp.

The 2021 season was Douglas’ first season with the Bills.

He has made 17 career starts, however, he only was active on game day once for the Bills. That came in Week 12 vs. the New Orleans Saints when he was called up from the practice squad.

Despite that, he did not see any playing time.