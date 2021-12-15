ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brandon Brooks and his playing status is the Eagles biggest unknown entering Week 15

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cq75T_0dNgD09N00

The Eagles have returned from the bye week and as the team starts preparation for a Week 15 matchup against Washington, the status of right guard Brandon Brooks is still the biggest unknown.

Asked on Wednesday about the talented offensive guard, head coach Nick Sirianni literally was unable to update Brooks’s status going forward and the secrecy has some wondering if the veteran we’ll return at all this season.

Brooks exited the Eagles Week 2 loss to the 49ers with a chest injury and his designation was initially listed as an 8-12 week process.

With Brooks and Jack Driscoll both out, Nate Herbig has been solid in relief at right guard and could flourish this week with Washington battling a COVID-19 outbreak.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Decides On New Kickoff Time For Eagles-WFT Game

Since multiple teams are dealing with serious COVID-19 outbreaks right now, the NFL has made a few significant changes to its Week 15 schedule. For starters, the NFL has moved this Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders to a late Monday afternoon time slot. Additionally, the league moved this Sunday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks to Tuesday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team Week 15 Game Rescheduled To Tuesday Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team will be rescheduled to Tuesday, the NFL said Friday. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL officially announces three games were moved from this weekend pic.twitter.com/YPdyEh3Bw3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021 The game is rescheduled due to Washington having dozens of players in health and safety protocols. They have more than 20 players in COVID protocols, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/6hAWfewE7s — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2021 Several Eagles tweeted about the game being moved on Friday, and none of them are happy. Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazy🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021 So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! Smh — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) December 17, 2021 LOL — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) December 17, 2021 The NFL also rescheduled the Cleveland Browns,  Las Vegas Raiders game to Monday night. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Brooks
EagleMaven

It Should've Been a Forfeit or a Play-On

PHILADELPHIA – If the Eagles ever wanted to show that they are a better team when playing on Tuesday night than what they showed 11 years ago, well, now’s the time. It didn’t go so well for them the last time they played on Tuesday night, on Dec. 28, 2010. A snowstorm in Philadelphia forced the NFL to push the Eagles’ game against the Vikings back until Tuesday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play our FREE Week 15 Eagles Challenge

Think you know the Philadelphia Eagles well? Already have this week’s game against the Washington Football Team all figured out?. Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Eagles Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie-breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.
NFL
NBC Chicago

When Will Washington Vs. Eagles Be Played? NFL Moves Three Week 15 Games

Bears-Vikings among Week 15 games in jeopardy with COVID outbreak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL postponed three Week 15 games amid multiple COVID-19 outbreaks across the league on Friday. The Cleveland Browns-Las Vegas Raiders matchup scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#49ers#American Football
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles rookie storylines entering the Football Team game

The Eagles are in must-win mode with a playoff appearance seeming like a legit possibility. For that to be possible, they need to take care of business against a hampered Washington Football Team. Despite Washington’s potential absences, the Eagles will still need some good play from their young players.
NFL
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Comment About Travis Kelce

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had an incredible performance on Thursday night against the Chargers, hauling in 10 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. The best play he made came in overtime, as the All-Pro managed to slice through a few defenders and get to the end zone for a walk-off score.
NFL
The Spun

Chargers Announce New Update On TE Donald Parham Jr

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr left the field on a stretcher following a brutal collision with the turf. Quarterback Justin Herbert tried to find Parham in the back of the endzone on a fourth down play. The 24-year-old tight end dropped the pass as he hit the turf and he appeared to be knocked unconscious.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

52K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy