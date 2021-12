According to Lisa Nijm, MD, JD, patients can benefit from short-term, on-label treatment with a novel loteprednol formulation. Ophthalmologists now can prescribe a steroid for treatment of dry eye disease (DED) with the confidence that they are doing so on-label. The FDA has approved a topical steroid for the short-term (up to 2 weeks) acute treatment of the signs and symptoms of DED. Loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension 0.25% (Eysuvis; Kala Pharmaceuticals) has a favorable adverse effect profile and a unique mechanism of action that is worth taking a closer look.

