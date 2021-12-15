ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's next for global sustainability reporting frameworks?

Cover picture for the articleThe confusing world of competing sustainability reporting frameworks and standards is soon to become a little simpler. Find out how in this new report from S&P Global, which covers:. Updates on the creation of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) How ISSB...

