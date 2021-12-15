What's next for global sustainability reporting frameworks?

Next generation recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) is an effective recruitment process where several tasks are performed, from sourcing and selecting candidates, to maintain the quality of recruits. The next generation RPO providers are incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning for automated recruiting such as automated screening of resumes, schedule interviews, workforce planning and others, which is favoring the growth of global next generation RPO market. Growing inclination towards outsourcing of recruitment processes across organizations, especially small and medium enterprises, along with flexible hiring models being incorporated across enterprises amidst the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, is estimated to further boost the growth of global next generation RPO market over the period of next eight years.

