Nuclear physicists Walter Zinn (right) and Harold Lichtenberger (left) in front of the lightbulbs they lit up with nuclear energy for the first time with EBR-1. The nation’s nuclear power industry was born here in the Mountain West, and Monday marks the 70th anniversary of a facility producing enough power to light up four light bulbs – and showing that nuclear power could be used for more than just weapons. Now, as the nation explores new kinds of nuclear power to reduce carbon emissions, Mountain West News Bureau reporter Madelyn Beck visited EBR-1 (or Experimental Breeder Reactor No. 1) in Idaho, about 160 miles from Yellowstone National Park. She walked from room to room with Idaho National Labs’ Ryan Weeks, who spoke about the plant’s history.

