MARGARET PARTIDA

Elizabeth Leanne Whitmire, born Sept. 14, 1979, and passed away on Dec. 6, 2021. She leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship and laughter after a lengthy battle with cancer. Her infectious warmth and exuberance for life filled the hearts of everyone who knew her. She was known for her loyalty, honesty, great laugh and a smile that could light up a room. She was raised in Jourdanton, where she played softball and graduated salutatorian of her class. Elizabeth then moved to Los Angeles to get her BA in Classics and Religious Studies from the University of Southern California. She resided in Laguna Beach, CA, for almost 20 years, working in aerospace engineering.
Comments / 0