MARGARET PARTIDA

Dennis Lee Naden, 79, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 10, 2021. He was born on May 26, 1942, in McLaughlin, SD to Herbert and Irene Naden. Dennis was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army as a Medic and received the purple heart. After he was honorably discharged from active duty, he enlisted into the Army Reserves for another seven years. He was a proud veteran and a patriotic man. He was one of the most generous people you could have ever encountered. He would literally give the shirt off his back to help you out and he loved buying gifts and little tokens for everyone. He was lovingly referred to as “Old Fart” and had a great sense of humor. He was quick witted, a master tinkerer and trash repurposer extraordinaire. He was a handyman and mechanic that believed there was nothing some grease could not fix. He was a cattle transporter and even a heavy haul truck driver at one point. He was just a great man than loved to stay busy.

