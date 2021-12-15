ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

MARGARET PARTIDA

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness and a heavy heart that our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and greatgrandmother Margaret Griego Partida entered eternal rest on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the age of 84. Margaret...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Margaret Waddy obituary

My aunt Margaret Waddy, who has died aged 77 of a pulmonary embolism, was a horticulturist and a teacher, a quiz fan and a committed volunteer with Samaritans in Cambridge. Margaret was born in London but her early life was spent in the Gold Coast, now Ghana, where her parents, Bernard (known as BB) Waddy, a doctor in tropical medicine, and Mary (nee Lawrence), worked for the Colonial Service. At the age of five she was sent to Britain to be educated at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, a Roman Catholic boarding school.
SCIENCE
Pleasanton Express

DENNIS NADEN

Dennis Lee Naden, 79, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 10, 2021. He was born on May 26, 1942, in McLaughlin, SD to Herbert and Irene Naden. Dennis was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army as a Medic and received the purple heart. After he was honorably discharged from active duty, he enlisted into the Army Reserves for another seven years. He was a proud veteran and a patriotic man. He was one of the most generous people you could have ever encountered. He would literally give the shirt off his back to help you out and he loved buying gifts and little tokens for everyone. He was lovingly referred to as “Old Fart” and had a great sense of humor. He was quick witted, a master tinkerer and trash repurposer extraordinaire. He was a handyman and mechanic that believed there was nothing some grease could not fix. He was a cattle transporter and even a heavy haul truck driver at one point. He was just a great man than loved to stay busy.
CHARLOTTE, TX
Pleasanton Express

FANNIE HINDES

Fannie Grace Carter Hindes of Charlotte passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in San Antonio. She was born in Pearsall to John and Grace (DeVilbiss) Carter on Dec. 21, 1929. She had a lifelong love for the Lord and her family. She was the spiritual leader of the family. Fannie Grace was a Sunday school teacher for years and played the piano wherever she attended church for over 50 years.
CHARLOTTE, TX
Pleasanton Express

ELIZABETH WHITMIRE

Elizabeth Leanne Whitmire, born Sept. 14, 1979, and passed away on Dec. 6, 2021. She leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship and laughter after a lengthy battle with cancer. Her infectious warmth and exuberance for life filled the hearts of everyone who knew her. She was known for her loyalty, honesty, great laugh and a smile that could light up a room. She was raised in Jourdanton, where she played softball and graduated salutatorian of her class. Elizabeth then moved to Los Angeles to get her BA in Classics and Religious Studies from the University of Southern California. She resided in Laguna Beach, CA, for almost 20 years, working in aerospace engineering.
PLEASANTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
presspublications.com

Margaret "Peg" Ann Keller

Margaret “Peg” Ann Keller (nee Stagner) died peacefully after prolonged illness (not Covid related) on December 3, 2021. Peg was born on August 4, 1946 to Reinhart and Lucy Stagner in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Lake High School in Wood County, Ohio in 1964, Capital University in 1969 and completed her master’s degree at Baldwin Wallace in 1990. She enjoyed 34 years teaching primarily at Roehm Middle School in Berea as mentor and friend to a host of students and fellow teachers.
TOLEDO, OH
morgancountypress.com

Margaret Darlyne Fajen

Margaret Darlyne Fajen, 86, of Cole Camp, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp. She was born July 5, 1935, in Cole Camp, a daughter of Henry and Dorothy (Conlin) Intelmann. She attended Benton County R-I School, where she graduated in 1953. She attended...
COLE CAMP, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy