One of the coolest Audis around is leaving the U.S. after the 2022 model year: the turbocharged five-cylinder Audi TT RS. It's not the end of the whole TT line, fortunately, as the standard TT and TTS will continue to be offered, but the RS is going away. Almost more painful than a complete discontinuation, the TT RS will still be sold internationally after next year, meaning the U.S. is singled out for this disappointment. But to soften the blow, Audi is making a run of 50 special 2022 TT RS Quattro Heritage Edition models exclusive to America.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO