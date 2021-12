Sometimes it doesn't pay to "think big." In fact, there are lots of times when thinking small can produce disproportionate rewards. For example, I've hoped to commence regular workouts for oh, about 20 years. I finally decided to make at least some effort to do this. I found an easy fitness app, picked the beginner series, and started with the shortest beginner workout — 10 minutes. I was going for the least of the least. And it wasn't too bad. I particularly liked watching the timer go down. Two minutes in and just eight minutes left... you get the idea.

