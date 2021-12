The AHL and Toronto Marlies have announced that their next three games will be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. “Following subsequent testing, five players have tested positive for COVID-19.” Said the Marlies in a media release. “All players and staff are double vaccinated and are being closely monitored for symptoms while being tested daily. The team is following all protocols and its medical staff is working closely with Toronto Public Health to monitor the situation.”

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO