The New Orleans Pelicans season is hanging on by a thread. They are currently 8-21 and in last place in the Western Conference. However, because of how watered down the conference is this season, they are only 3.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers, who have identical 11-17 records, for the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

