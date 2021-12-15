‘Tis the Season on NBC With ‘Kenan,’ ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Mr. Mayor’ Episodes

Airing on the NBC television network, the Young Rock stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui. The TV show is based upon the life of Johnson, a professional wrestler and actor. In addition to the real Johnson talking about his lifetime of memories from the year 2032, stories are told through his experiences at three different points. At age 10, Dwayne (Groulx), aka Dewey, is honest, headstrong, impressionable, and bold. At age 15, Dwayne (Constant) is doing his best to fit in like a normal teenager but puberty has other ideas. His size and full mustache have his classmates convinced he’s an undercover cop. Then, at age 18-20, Johnson (Latukefu) has just been recruited to play football on a full scholarship at the powerhouse University of Miami. Though he has amazing physical abilities, a devastating injury his freshman year puts his life at a crossroads.

