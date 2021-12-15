ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Tis the Season on NBC With ‘Kenan,’ ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Mr. Mayor’ Episodes

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
The Press
The Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s the Three Wise Men of NBC! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kenan Thompson, and Ted Danson serve up a trio of holiday-themed episodes of their comedies ahead of the shows’ official returns in 2022. Here’s a sneak peek at the December 15 lineup. Young...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
nbcrightnow.com

Kenan Thompson Teases the ‘Kenan’ Holiday Episode, Dating in Season 2 & More

If you loved laughing while watching the first season of Kenan, then you’re going to love how much you’re going to get in the next few weeks. First, the NBC comedy returns with a holiday-themed episode on December 15, as the morning show’s team prepares for the annual Holiday Spectacular. But Kenan (Kenan Thompson, who is also an executive producer) is upset when his brother Gary (Chris Redd) pursues a new client. Plus, Kenan’s father-in-law, Rick (Don Johnson) tries to unseat Tami (Taylor Louderman) as the leader of the band, and executive producer Mika (Kimrie Lewis) feels her work is unappreciated. Then, Season 2 officially kicks off with back-to-back episodes on Monday, January 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

‘Kenan’ returns with a holiday episode on NBC: How to watch with or without cable

A special holiday episode of “Kenan” airs on NBC on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The episode, according to NBC, follows the “Kenan” team as they prepare for the annual Holiday Spectacular. “Rick attempts to unseat Tami as the leader of the band and Mika feels her work is unappreciated. Kenan is upset when Gary pursues a new client,” Deadline reports.
TV SHOWS
tvseriesfinale.com

Mr. Mayor: Season Two Viewer Votes

How outrageous will city politics get in the second season of the Mr. Mayor TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mr. Mayor is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Mr. Mayor here.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Smith
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Ted Danson
Person
Charles Dickens
Person
Vella Lovell
Person
Uli Latukefu
tvseriesfinale.com

Kenan: Season Two Ratings

Last season, Kenan was a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings for NBC. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will Kenan be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. A single-camera comedy, the Kenan TV show stars Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 9 episode 6 and more

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be diving right back into the world of Raymond Reddington? There’s always a good bit to get into when it comes to this show, but that’s especially the case following this past episode. Without further ado, though,...
TV SERIES
The Press

‘Better Things’ Sets Final FX Season Premiere & Announces Guest Stars

Better Things is gearing up for its fifth and final season at FX as the series sets a premiere date for Monday, February 28. The award-winning comedy written, directed, executive produced by, and starring Pamela Adlon will return with two episodes on premiere night followed by single installments in the Mondays following February 28. Along with announcing a premiere date and unveiling first look photos, FX has also shared a lengthy list of guest stars who will play a role in the final chapter.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The Rock#Episodes#A Christmas Carol#The Radish Baby
KING-5

Evening talks with the cast of NBC's Mr. Mayor about new holiday episodes

SEATTLE — In December, lots of shows go on winter hiatus. But NBC is bucking the trend and is rolling out two new episodes of their hit show Mr. Mayor tonight. Jim talked with cast members Bobby Moynihan and Mike Cabellon via satellite about the special episodes. Below is a transcript of the interview.
SEATTLE, WA
tvseriesfinale.com

Young Rock: Season Three? Has the NBC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Young Rock stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui. The TV show is based upon the life of Johnson, a professional wrestler and actor. In addition to the real Johnson talking about his lifetime of memories from the year 2032, stories are told through his experiences at three different points. At age 10, Dwayne (Groulx), aka Dewey, is honest, headstrong, impressionable, and bold. At age 15, Dwayne (Constant) is doing his best to fit in like a normal teenager but puberty has other ideas. His size and full mustache have his classmates convinced he’s an undercover cop. Then, at age 18-20, Johnson (Latukefu) has just been recruited to play football on a full scholarship at the powerhouse University of Miami. Though he has amazing physical abilities, a devastating injury his freshman year puts his life at a crossroads.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: First Look At NBC’s “Young Rock” Christmas Special

The first sneak peek images of the upcoming Young Rock Christmas Special titled Young Rock: A Christmas Peril have been revealed via People Magazine. As seen below, fan-favorite characters return with a unique Christmas spin inspired by A Christmas Carol. The NBC sitcom holiday special is set to air on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christmas
The Independent

'SNL' ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron

People s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won't be a live audience to see it happen.The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night's episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host, returning to Studio 8H for the fifth time —...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

’Tis the Season for ‘Love, Actually’

“Love Actually, Live,” a multimedia concert, recently brought out Rumer Willis and “Love, Actually” writer and director Richard Curtis to the show’s opening night in Los Angeles. The classic holiday movie from 2003 that brings together friends and family in a tale about different types of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theaggie.org

‘Tis the season for holiday movies

Here’s a list of UC Davis students’ go-to flicks to get in the spirit of the season. Exams are finally over and projects have been turned in. Now, it’s time to relax, pour some hot cocoa and scroll through endless streaming services and television specials trying to find a decent holiday movie to watch. There are so many out there — from classics to Netflix originals — that sometimes it’s hard to decide what’s worth watching. Luckily, UC Davis students shared some of their favorite movies to watch to get in the holiday spirit.
DAVIS, CA
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12: Why Is Show Currently on Hiatus?

CBS’ “Blue Bloods” is currently on hiatus until the new year. Here’s why you won’t be receiving new episodes until January 2022. We have some sad news for “Blue Bloods” fans. The CBS drama is not airing any new episodes until January 7, 2022. The series is opting out of airing a holiday special this year, which is disappointing to many viewers.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy