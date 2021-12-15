Motive Infrastructure Solutions Appoints Lance Craft As Vice President/General Manager of the Central/SE Region

AppTech Corp. , a fintech company powering commerce experiences, announced that Bryan Guy has joined the senior leadership team as Senior Vice President of Product Management and Experiences. Bryan joins AppTech from the technology consulting sector where he recently contributed to the development of AppTech’s new product and go-to-market strategy. In this new role, Bryan will be responsible for leading product strategy, product management and delivery, as well as user experience design in support of deploying high value, omni-channel commerce experiences.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO