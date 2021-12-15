ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing December 13, 2021

WEST VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021-- Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “IVCPU” beginning December 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “IVCP” and “IVCPW,” respectively.
