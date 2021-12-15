ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing December 13, 2021

By ExcelFin Acquisition Corp.
The Press
The Press
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: XFIN) (the "Company") announced today that commencing December 13, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants included in the units....

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Did You Purchase Stock Between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021? Johnson Fistel Investigates Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on Behalf of Investors for Insider Trading

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson & Fistel, LLP is investigating potential legal claims for investors in the companies listed below. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global financial services institutions that served as prime brokers for Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), a family office with $10 billion under management. Recently, class action complaints were filed against Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for allegedly selling large amounts of shares on or about March 25, 2021, based upon material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its stock positions because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top IPO Stocks to Buy in 2022

2021 has been a wild period for growth stocks. Some names are now (as of December) in the midst of a third pullback this past year and down double-digit percentages from their all-time highs. Among the hardest-hit stocks are recent IPOs, which tend to be especially volatile in their first year as publicly-traded companies.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Units#Ubs Investment Bank#Exos Securities Llc#Keybanc Capital Markets#Sec
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Press

AEROCENTURY CORP. ANNOUNCES A 5-FOR-1 FORWARD STOCK SPLIT

PALO ALTO, California, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroCentury Corp. ("AeroCentury" or the "Company") (NYSE American: ACY), today announced that it plans to file a Certificate of Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company (the "Certificate of Amendment") to implement a 5-for-1 forward stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock (the "Stock Split"). Each shareholder of record as of December 30, 2021, the record date, will receive four (4) additional shares of common stock for each share held as of the record date. No fractional shares of common stock will be issued in connection with the Stock Split. Instead, all shares will be rounded up to the next whole share. The payment date for the Stock Split will be January 7, 2022 and the Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on January 10, 2022.
BUSINESS
The Press

Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on January 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 7, 2022. About Marvell. To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
aithority.com

Nauticus Robotics, A Developer Of Cloud-Based AI Software To Power Its Ocean Robots and Services, To Become A Publicly Traded Company Via Merger With CleanTech Acquisition Corp.

Nauticus, founded by ex-NASA engineers, is disrupting ocean services from surface to seabed with its software platform that enables robust machine intelligence for work in marine environments for its growing fleet of ocean robots. Pro forma equity value of the combined company is expected to be approximately $561 million with...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.68% higher to $3,400.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Amazon.com Inc. closed $372.73 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Oracle could soon announce its largest acquisition ever

Oracle is in talks to buy Cerner Corporation for about $30 billion. The acquisition will help Oracle expand its footprint in the health space. Shares of Cerner are up nearly 15% this morning on the WSJ report. Shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) are up nearly 15% on Friday after...
BUSINESS
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

BriaCell says insiders to purchase up to 10% of its common stock

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) is trading ~12.9% higher in the pre-market after announcing that certain members of its board of directors and management team have informed their plans to purchase nearly 10% of the company’s common stock. The insiders intend to use their personal funds to acquire approximately ~1.6M common...
STOCKS
AFP

Reddit says it has filed with SEC to go public

Social media platform Reddit said Wednesday it has confidentially submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public on Wall Street. Reddit Inc said in a statement that it has "confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock." The company said it had not yet determined the number of shares that will be offered nor the price range for the stock. "The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions," added the company, which did not made the registration form public.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

WEST VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021-- Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “IVCPU” beginning December 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “IVCP” and “IVCPW,” respectively.
BUSINESS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy