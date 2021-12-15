ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SQream

By Panoply
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago

SQream acquires Panoply to expand its offering and forge the leading powerhouse of next-generation data analytics platforms. TEL...

TechCrunch

SQream acquires no-code data platform Panoply

At the core of SQream’s service is its GPU-centric “data acceleration platform,” which promises to speed up SQL queries and enable users to run their queries on more data. Panoply, on the other hand, offers its users a no-code data integration platform with support for over 300 different sources, which its users can then query in their favorite BI and analytics tools, or analyze using SQL queries in Panoply itself. In addition, Panoply also helps its users automate their data warehouse configurations. As such, it looks like the two platforms are quite complementary, with Panoply providing SQream with the tools and expertise to expand its platform to a wider user base.
BUSINESS
The Press

SQream acquires Panoply to expand its offering and forge the leading powerhouse of next-generation data analytics platforms

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream Technologies (https://sqream.com/), the leading GPU-based data analytics platform, announced today it will acquire Panoply (www.panoply.io), a no-code cloud data platform, to expand its cloud offering. Together, the companies will become the leading powerhouse in future-ready data analytics platforms, offering the most scalable and easy-to-use hybrid data platform in the industry and powering high-scale hybrid environments (cloud, edge and on-premise).
BUSINESS
#Data Analytics#Israel#Tel Aviv#Scalable#Gpu#Sqream Technologies
Reuters

Oracle plans to buy Cerner for 'mid 90's' per share - CNBC reporter

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Enterprise software maker Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) expects to buy electronic medical records company Cerner Corp (CERN.O) in an all-cash deal for "mid 90's" per share, a CNBC reporter tweeted on Sunday, citing sources. The deal could be announced Monday morning, according to the tweet. Oracle and...
BUSINESS
The Press

The Press

