At the core of SQream’s service is its GPU-centric “data acceleration platform,” which promises to speed up SQL queries and enable users to run their queries on more data. Panoply, on the other hand, offers its users a no-code data integration platform with support for over 300 different sources, which its users can then query in their favorite BI and analytics tools, or analyze using SQL queries in Panoply itself. In addition, Panoply also helps its users automate their data warehouse configurations. As such, it looks like the two platforms are quite complementary, with Panoply providing SQream with the tools and expertise to expand its platform to a wider user base.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO