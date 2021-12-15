ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta to Add Chief Sustainability Officer

By Donna M. Airoldi
 5 days ago

Delta Air Lines has named General Motors' Pamela Fletcher the carrier's chief sustainability officer, CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a letter to employees on Wednesday. Fletcher will begin her new role on Feb. 1 and will report directly to Bastian. He added that Fletcher, who will also take...

