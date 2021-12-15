The child tax credit has supported these families. They're worried about what's next

The sixth and final advance child tax credit (CTC) payment of 2021 is being disbursed to more than 36 million families Wednesday, the IRS announced. Among other changes, the CTC was increased this year from $2,000 per child to as much as $3,600 per child, as well as extended for the first time to families who do not typically file a tax return because their income is too low. Additionally, half of the value of the credit was made advanceable in six monthly payments.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO