Income Tax

The child tax credit has supported these families. They're worried about what's next

 3 days ago

The monthly child tax credit from the federal...

www.thepress.net

MSNBC

Rep. Debbie Dingell: Child tax credit ‘has made the difference’ for families in need

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the expiration of the expanded child tax credit program, indefinitely pausing the family benefit unless Build Back Better can pass the Senate. “People don’t realize that there are really families that still can’t afford to put food on the table,” says Dingell. “They’re trying to get jobs but they can’t find child care, and this money has made the difference.” Dec. 16, 2021.
State
West Virginia State
audacy.com

Child Tax Credit payments could lapse after December… so what's next?

The federal government sent out the last round of this year’s Child Tax Credit payments today. Through the last six months of 2021, hundreds of dollars were sent out per child each month to American families who qualified. With the program now expiring, many families would like to know...
CNBC

The last monthly child tax credit payment of 2021 is being distributed. Can families expect advance payments next year?

The sixth and final advance child tax credit (CTC) payment of 2021 is being disbursed to more than 36 million families Wednesday, the IRS announced. Among other changes, the CTC was increased this year from $2,000 per child to as much as $3,600 per child, as well as extended for the first time to families who do not typically file a tax return because their income is too low. Additionally, half of the value of the credit was made advanceable in six monthly payments.
WHSV

Senator Kaine champions continuation of Child Tax Credit to support workforce

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) has launched a child tax credit stories website for families in Virginia to share how the credit payments have helped them. The motivation behind this measure is to extend the Child Tax Credit as part of the Build Back Better bill. Without action by Congress, the credits will end December 15.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Manchin's child tax credit stance draws criticism back home

Sen. Joe Manchin’s reluctance to endorse the Biden administration’s expanded child tax credit program is rippling through his home state of West Virginia Manchin, a moderate Democrat, is one of the last holdouts delaying passage of President Joe Biden s massive social and environmental package, dubbed the Build Back Better Act. The West Virginia senator has expressed concerns over multiple aspects of the roughly $2 trillion package, including the continuation of the expanded Child Tax Credit program.The expansion, passed earlier this year as part of pandemic relief legislation, boosted the monthly payments for parents and greatly expanded the scope...
WJTV 12

Vast majority of American workers like their jobs – even as a record number quit them

(The Conversation) – A record share of American workers are quitting their jobs, thanks in part to a strong economy and a labor shortage. Does that mean Americans are unhappy with where they work? The answer would seem to be yes, according to many economists and other observers. That’s the narrative driving the Great Resignation, in which workers are simply fed up with their current […]
The Conversation U.S.

Why spending $2 trillion on child care, health care and fighting climate change won't make inflation any worse than it already is

One of the main concerns raised by critics of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it will drive up inflation, which is already running at the fastest pace in four decades. The Senate is currently considering a roughly US$2 trillion bill passed by the House that would spend money on health care, education, fighting climate change and much else over the next decade. But Republicans and a handful of Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia argue the risk that more spending could push inflation even higher is too great. As an economist, I believe...
Miami Herald

Here’s what to know ahead of tax season if you got child tax credit payments in 2021

Families who received child tax credit payments will need to confirm they got the right amount when filing taxes. The temporarily enhanced tax credits — included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden in March — provide eligible parents with up to $3,600 per child over the course of a year. The first half of the credit is being sent as monthly payments of up to $300 and the second half can be claimed when parents file their 2021 federal income tax returns in 2022.
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

