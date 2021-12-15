ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GEORGE HARRISON'S ICONIC "MY SWEET LORD" RECEIVES FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An all-star cast from the worlds of music, TV, film and comedy have come together to honor George Harrison in the first-ever official music video for his iconic hit song, "My Sweet Lord." Directed by Lance Bangs, and executive produced by Dhani Harrison and...

Watch a New Video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord,” ft. Fred Armisen, Vanessa Bayer, Jeff Lynne, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Mark Hamill, “Weird Al” Yankovic & More

On Wednesday, the first-ever music video for the George Harrison classic “My Sweet Lord” was debuted — and to say the Harrison family gathered a formidable group of A-list talent to appear in the video wouldn’t quite do it justice. Starring Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer,...
American Songwriter

George Harrison Video for “My Sweet Lord” Features Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Fred Armisen, and Dozens of Cameos

More than 50 Years after the release of “My Sweet Lord,” George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass hit is finally getting the music video treatment. Directed by Lance Bangs, and executive produced by son Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine, the video features an all-star cast of Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as special agents tasked by the head of a secret agency, played by Star Wars star Mark Hamill.
Forgotten 45: New Video for “My Sweet Lord”

Well it’s not truly “forgotten” but I thought it would be cool to share that just over 51 years since its release, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” has its first official video. An all-star cast came together for the clip, which stars Fred Armisen...
Classic Rock 96.1

Denis O’Brien, George Harrison’s Former Manager, Dead at 80

Denis O’Brien, who served as George Harrison’s business manager and produced several featured films with the former Beatle, has died at the age of 80. O’Brien’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Kristen, who told the Associated Press that her father passed Dec. 3 in a Swindon, U.K. hospital after being admitted for severe abdominal pains. Deadline reports that his death was attributed to “intra-abdominal sepsis.”
BBC

Bruce Springsteen sells his entire music catalogue for $500m

Bruce Springsteen has sold the master recordings and publishing rights for his life's work to Sony for a reported $500m (£376m). The deal gives Sony ownership of his 20 studio albums, including classics like Born To Run, The River and Born In The USA, according to multiple US reports.
Variety

Is Music for Television Finally Being Taken Seriously by Grammy Voters?

After years of second-class citizenship, it appears that music for television is finally being taken seriously by Grammy voters, based on this year’s unprecedented number of TV nominations in the visual media categories. Seven of the 18 nominations, or more than one-third of the total in the score soundtrack, compilation soundtrack, and original song categories, originated in projects for the home screen. By comparison, during the previous 20 years of Grammy nominations, Grammy voters chose only seven scores, 13 compilation albums and seven songs to compete in those three categories. And only three won: a song from “Malcolm in the Middle” (2001),...
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
hypebeast.com

Juice WRLD's 'Burn' Track Receives a Music Video

Juice WRLD‘s highly-anticipated posthumous album Fighting Demons has officially arrived, and along with it, the title track Burn has received a music video directed by Steve Cannon. The music video snaps between clips of Juice Wrld in the studio rapping to the lyrics and Los Angeles burning under a...
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
Page Six

Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans

Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit. The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.
