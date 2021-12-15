563951_6_.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Though COVID-19 'inspired' much of the year's junk science, there was still plenty of 'normal'...

Victoria Advocate

Systemwide Healthcare Price Transparency Can Bring Cyber Monday Shopping to Healthcare. Last week, shoppers enjoyed Cyber Monday deals from their fingertips. With inflation at a 30-year high, savvy consumers are finding the best deals and biggest savings. Yet one sector of the economy is blocking online shopping: healthcare. In contrast to the Cyber Monday economy, where competitive prices are low and easily known, the healthcare system blinds Americans to prices then blindsides them with massive bills that arrive in the mail weeks and months after care.
BUSINESS
Rappahannock News

Following a nationwide trend, The Child Care & Learning Center (CCLC) has been experiencing a crippling shortage of child care workers, leading to longer hours for staff who have to manage more kids with fewer resources.
WASHINGTON, VA
The Press

To many Americans, the regions surrounding Pittsburgh have become a collection of "ghost towns" to avoid or a lost culture to elegize. Western Pennsylvania is now a socially acceptable target for stereotypes conjuring images of blighted vacant lots, shuttered mills, and welfare recipients addicted to painkillers.
POLITICS
Victoria Advocate

Improving America's Mental Health Starts With Consistent Treatment Access. Even before a global pandemic exposed the challenges of social isolation and loneliness, one in five Americans were struggling with their mental health. COVID-19 only illuminated the pre-existing barriers to effective treatment and care that patients with mental health conditions face.
MENTAL HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

Ever since humans gave millipedes their name, the leggy arthropods have had a 'false advertising' problem. The prefix "milli-" refers to a "thousand," while "pede" means feet, yet no millipede had ever been found with more than a thousand legs.
SCIENCE
The Press

As the country steels itself for yet another year under the shadow of COVID, a new in-depth survey shows that most employed Americans are coping with the stress and uncertainty of working during a pandemic. Although significant differences arise by job type — and income level — a vast majority of U.S. workers are either enthusiastic about their work situation or at least resigned to it. Fully half of all the respondents in the survey said they "love" their job, with another 41% saying it's "OK."
JOBS
Victoria Advocate

Science communicators once again had their hands full in 2021. Between two and three million research articles were published this year, announcing discoveries from the microscopic to the cosmic and from the (relatively) mundane to the controversial. The gigantic elephant in the room – COVID-19 – also continued to hang around, killing millions while dishonest actors manufactured misinformation galore.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
Weatherford Democrat

The Keep Athens Beautiful Yuletide Market was jam packed with Christmas items, vendors and delighted guests Saturday. It was a fabulous kick-off to the evening festivities.
LIFESTYLE
Victoria Advocate

ATHENS — As vibrant holiday plants begin to adorn the shelves of hardware stores, grocery stores and garden centers, consumers are attracted to the pinks, reds and whites atop deep green foliage, which add festive pops of color in winter homes. The appearance of plants like poinsettias and Christmas cacti usher in the holiday season, and festive homeowners love to fill their halls and entryways with the plants' holiday cheer. But what about after the holidays?
GARDENING
Victoria Advocate

Beyond the Border Crisis, a Red Curtain Stretches Southward. The Chilean people took to the polls on Nov. 22 to elect a president. On this day at least, the best laid plans of mice and totalitarian communist regimes were thwarted.
POLITICS
The Press

Los Angeles schools delay forcing thousands of unvaccinated students back to online learning. (The Center Square) – Los Angeles Unified School District will hold off enforcement until the start of the Fall 2022 semester for a vaccine mandate that would have moved thousands of students out of the classroom and into remote learning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Press

Vaccine research on Lyme disease delays; alternative treatment methods find scientific support. Lyme disease, scientifically identified as the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, is a widespread disease, especially in Pennsylvania. 2019 CDC findings placed Pa. as the state with the most confirmed lyme diseases cases in the country -- 8,998 cases in 2019, of which 6,763 were confirmed and 2,235 probable.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

That's An Ugly CPI Number. Thank Goodness It's Not Inflation. Each New Year's Eve, Uber institutes "surge pricing." The latter is no revelation. Uber recognizes that in order to meet the needs of its customers (demand), it must serve its drivers equally well (supply). As a consequence, Uber raises the prices it will charge its customers as a way of getting more of its drivers on the road. Customers are only too happy to pay up so that they can enjoy all the fun without having to get behind the wheel.
ECONOMY
bransontrilakesnews.com

Photos from the 73rd Annual Branson Adoration Parade. The 73rd annual Branson Adoration Parade took over the streets of downtown Sunday Dec. 5.
BRANSON, MO
Victoria Advocate

Air-Launched Effects Are the Second Step in U.S. Army Aviation's Transformation. U.S. Army Aviation is poised for a transformation even more profound than that which introduced the Black Hawk and Apache helicopters four decades ago. The focus of attention has rightly been on the products of the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) effort: the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) and the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA).
MILITARY
The Press

Should we return to early pandemic measures?

Should Omicron change our behaviors? 'There is no right answer on what is the best way to balance the risks of transmission versus the lockdown,' says Dr. Cody Meissner of Tufts University. And 'we just don't know what's coming next.'
SCIENCE
The Independent

8 best juicers for squeezing in your five a day

Few of us manage to eat enough fruit and vegetables each day, however hard we try.Drinking a few makes it a lot easier and counts towards the recommended five portions, although the NHS advises a maximum of 150ml of juice a day, which is the equivalent of a small glass. If you are partial to a refreshing juice in the morning, it's far better – and cheaper – to blitz up your own than rely on a shop bought one, which may include added sugar and be less fresh. It's also a great way to use up that extra fruit...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Press

The Press

