ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

563948_6_.jpg

The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How to Remedy the Campus Groupthink That Targeted Us. Academic freedom, free thought and free...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

558804_6_.jpg

College Education, and the Specious Correlation Between Major and Success. Conservatives rightly decry the Lefty tendency to group people by race, gender, class, and all manner of other factors that only distinguish humans in the most surface of ways. The members of the Right would prefer that people be judged as individuals. They’re correct.
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy