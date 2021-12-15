ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tis the Season on NBC With ‘Kenan,’ ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Mr. Mayor’ Episodes

Kenan Thompson Teases the ‘Kenan’ Holiday Episode, Dating in Season 2 & More

If you loved laughing while watching the first season of Kenan, then you’re going to love how much you’re going to get in the next few weeks. First, the NBC comedy returns with a holiday-themed episode on December 15, as the morning show’s team prepares for the annual Holiday Spectacular. But Kenan (Kenan Thompson, who is also an executive producer) is upset when his brother Gary (Chris Redd) pursues a new client. Plus, Kenan’s father-in-law, Rick (Don Johnson) tries to unseat Tami (Taylor Louderman) as the leader of the band, and executive producer Mika (Kimrie Lewis) feels her work is unappreciated. Then, Season 2 officially kicks off with back-to-back episodes on Monday, January 3.
Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 return date over at NBC

After tonight’s pivotal new episode, it only makes sense to want the Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 return date at NBC. Have no fear, as we’re happy to help!. The first thing we do have to do here, unfortunately, is be the bearer of some bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode for the immediate future. That’s largely due to the fact that we’re gearing up for the holiday season, and that’s a time when traditionally, this network doesn’t have a lot of scripted content on the air. It’s a big surprise in some ways that we had an episode airing in December at all!
‘Kenan’ returns with a holiday episode on NBC: How to watch with or without cable

A special holiday episode of “Kenan” airs on NBC on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The episode, according to NBC, follows the “Kenan” team as they prepare for the annual Holiday Spectacular. “Rick attempts to unseat Tami as the leader of the band and Mika feels her work is unappreciated. Kenan is upset when Gary pursues a new client,” Deadline reports.
Mr. Mayor: Season Two Viewer Votes

How outrageous will city politics get in the second season of the Mr. Mayor TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mr. Mayor is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Mr. Mayor here.
Kenan: Season Two Ratings

Last season, Kenan was a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings for NBC. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will Kenan be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. A single-camera comedy, the Kenan TV show stars Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman...
Evening talks with the cast of NBC's Mr. Mayor about new holiday episodes

SEATTLE — In December, lots of shows go on winter hiatus. But NBC is bucking the trend and is rolling out two new episodes of their hit show Mr. Mayor tonight. Jim talked with cast members Bobby Moynihan and Mike Cabellon via satellite about the special episodes. Below is a transcript of the interview.
'Young Rock' Holiday Episode Brings All 3 Dwayne's Together!

The comedy series about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s adolescence returns for one night, ahead of it’s upcoming second season. In the episode, “A Christmas Peril,” Christmas Eve, 1982: An unexpected guest shows Dewey that this is the first in a long line of terrible Christmases. In 1987, Rocky and Dwayne take jobs as a mall Santa and elf. In 1993, Dwayne reluctantly spends a disastrous Christmas with Coach O.
Mr. Mayor: Season Three? Has the NBC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Mr. Mayor TV show stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, and Bobby Moynihan. The story follows Neil Bremer (Danson), a retired and wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all of the wrong reasons — just to prove that he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, Neil has to figure out what he stands for and gain the respect of his staff and his biggest critic and political rival, Arpi Meskimen (Hunter). At the same time, he also wants to connect with his rebellious teenage daughter, Orly (Kenedy).
Photos: First Look At NBC’s “Young Rock” Christmas Special

The first sneak peek images of the upcoming Young Rock Christmas Special titled Young Rock: A Christmas Peril have been revealed via People Magazine. As seen below, fan-favorite characters return with a unique Christmas spin inspired by A Christmas Carol. The NBC sitcom holiday special is set to air on...
'SNL' ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron

People s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won't be a live audience to see it happen.The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night's episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host, returning to Studio 8H for the fifth time —...
