AcuraStem's Development Candidate AS-202 Demonstrates Excellent Safety and Potency in Preclinical Models Representing Diverse Forms of ALS
MONROVIA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcuraStem (acurastem.com), a patient-based drug discovery platform company developing novel therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases, announced the results of extensive preclinical studies on its lead program, AS-202, for ALS patients. The data were presented at the Motor Neuron Disease Association...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0